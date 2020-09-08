Reviewing Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) & Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

93.7% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hologic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hologic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hologic $3.37 billion 4.48 -$203.60 million $2.43 23.97

Nano-X Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hologic.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A N/A Hologic 20.03% 31.40% 10.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nano-X Imaging and Hologic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Hologic 0 4 10 0 2.71

Hologic has a consensus price target of $66.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Hologic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than Nano-X Imaging.

Summary

Hologic beats Nano-X Imaging on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software designed to deliver medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assay technologies, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test products. It also provides breast imaging and analytics products, such as 2D and 3D mammography systems and reading workstations, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems and devices, and breast biopsy and biopsy site markers, as well as localization, specimen radiology, ultrasound, and connectivity solutions. In addition, the company offers Selenia Dimensions and 3Dimensions gantries for performing 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View and Intelligent 2D software products; SecurView Workstations; computer aided detection systems; and stereotactic breast biopsy systems. Further, it provides SculpSure, PicoSure, and MonaLisa Touch aesthetic treatment systems; TempSure, a radio frequency energy sourced platform; and MedLite and other products, and system components for medical aesthetics. Additionally, the company offers NovaSure, an endometrial ablation system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; MyoSure surgical products for removal of fibroids, and uterine polyps and other pathology; and Horizon DXA System and Fluoroscan Insight FD skeletal health products. It sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.