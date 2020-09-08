Reviewing Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Montage Resources (OTCMKTS:MR)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Montage Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $14.70 billion 1.56 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -29.34 Montage Resources $634.44 million 0.27 $31.76 million $2.29 2.09

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Montage Resources. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montage Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Montage Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rwe Ag Sp and Montage Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 9 1 3.00 Montage Resources 0 7 2 0 2.22

Montage Resources has a consensus price target of $6.97, indicating a potential upside of 45.75%. Given Montage Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp 69.17% 0.17% 0.04% Montage Resources -8.49% 2.74% 1.39%

Summary

Montage Resources beats Rwe Ag Sp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.