RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RF Industries stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

