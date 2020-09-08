Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Roku worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Roku by 158.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

