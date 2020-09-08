RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €37.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.07 ($40.08).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €31.99 ($37.64) on Monday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.59.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

