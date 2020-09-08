Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,583.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003775 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Safe has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $74,583.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003173 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

