Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.58 per share, with a total value of $71,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

