Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

SCHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

