Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Scientific Games stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 4,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,198. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.