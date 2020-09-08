Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Scorpio Gold Corp (CVE:SGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGN)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

