Seaport Global Securities Comments on General Dynamics Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

NYSE GD opened at $151.70 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

