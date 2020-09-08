Seaport Global Securities Comments on Watts Water Technologies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

