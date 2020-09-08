Secureworks (SCWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $983.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.09. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

SCWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

