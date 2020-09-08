Sentient Coin (SEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $540,059.58 and $11.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00733761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,053.62 or 1.00569833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01700362 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00131301 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002327 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.