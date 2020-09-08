Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Shopify worth $2,926,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $26,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.54.

SHOP opened at $934.67 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,015.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,595.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

