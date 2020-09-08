Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Silver Bear Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 30,990 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.65 million during the quarter.

About Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

