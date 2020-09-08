Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 708 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $247.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.08 and its 200-day moving average is $207.62. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

