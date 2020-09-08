Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 80,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Siyata Mobile from C$1.14 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Siyata Mobile Inc will post 0.0202817 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

