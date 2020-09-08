Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.49. 13,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,705. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $1,707,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,942.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,564 shares of company stock worth $8,401,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.