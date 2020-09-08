SONNET BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Shares of SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.70. SONNET BioTherapeutics shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 3,660 shares traded.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of SONNET BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97.

SONNET BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONN)

SONNET BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company that engages in development of bi and tri functional therapies that can simulate or block immune-modulating targets to control cancer. The company uses albumin binding single chain antibody fragment (scFv) for delivery of recombinant human-cytokines (rH-cytokines) and other validated targets.

