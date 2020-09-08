SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Gap Down to $118.40

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.40, but opened at $107.70. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

