SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,306 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

