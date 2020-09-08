SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

SSRM opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.99. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.