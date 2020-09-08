StableUSD Market Cap Reaches $484,404.62 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00008840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a total market cap of $484,404.62 and approximately $116.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01705658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00215221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00171347 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,517,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,140 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

