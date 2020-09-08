Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.02 ($18.84).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €17.10 ($20.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.51 and a 200-day moving average of €14.01. Suedzucker has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

