Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.23. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 8,747 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNSS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

