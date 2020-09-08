Swiss Life (VTX:SLHN) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 350 target price on Swiss Life (VTX:SLHN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swiss Life has a one year low of CHF 313.40 and a one year high of CHF 363.90.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company and provider of life insurance and pension solutions and services. The Company’s business is divided into seven segments: Insurance Switzerland, Insurance France, Insurance Germany, Insurance International, Investment Management, AWD and Other.

