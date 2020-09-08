Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.31 ($119.19).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €115.60 ($136.00) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €111.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.41. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.