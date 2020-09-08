Tael (WABI) Price Tops $0.11

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $9.73 million and $1.24 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges including $4.92, $62.56, $24.72 and $34.91.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.07 or 0.05082437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00035167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00051833 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

