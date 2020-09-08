TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 127.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after buying an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after buying an additional 695,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.18. 41,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

