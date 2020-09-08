Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLX. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.68 ($49.04).

Shares of TLX opened at €31.44 ($36.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. Talanx has a 12-month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.87.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

