Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.91. Target posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.