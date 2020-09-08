Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Receives $68.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth approximately $524,301,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

