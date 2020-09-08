TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 600,400 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zynga worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,770.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,452,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,063 shares of company stock worth $4,052,842 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

