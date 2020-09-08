TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stephens increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.41. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

