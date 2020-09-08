TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

