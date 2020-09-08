TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 44,088 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

