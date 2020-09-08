TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 90,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Concho Resources worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,599,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,202,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,911,000 after purchasing an additional 794,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXO. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

