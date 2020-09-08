TD Asset Management Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

