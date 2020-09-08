TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of BlackBerry worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BlackBerry by 141.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 144.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.