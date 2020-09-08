TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.83 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Trip.com Group worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

