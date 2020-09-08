TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,429,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

