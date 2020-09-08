TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.33 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $141.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

