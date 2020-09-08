TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Watsco worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

