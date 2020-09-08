TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.70 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

