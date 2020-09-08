TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.