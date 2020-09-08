TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

