TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

