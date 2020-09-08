TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,246 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 243.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 819,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 580,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.