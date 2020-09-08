TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 235,483 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235,483 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

